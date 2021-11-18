Hundreds of Lutheran School Teachers and Administrators to Participate in Service Project

FORT WAYNE, IN - Lutheran school teachers and administrators from Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio will be gathering in Fort Wayne for the first ever Connections Conference at the Grand Wayne Center and Parkview Field, Sunday-Tuesday, November 21-23, 2021. The conference will provide professional development for the educators, as well as networking opportunities with almost 1,400 attendees, 50 speakers from around the country, and dozens of vendors and exhibitors.

On Sunday, November 21, over 400 educators who will be attending the conference will be participating in a service project at Parkview Field from 5:00-9:00 p.m., assembling 1000 food boxes and 500 blessing bags. Thirty dollars provides a family a box of food that includes: chicken, spaghetti noodles and sauce, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, rice, fruit, crackers, cereal bars and oatmeal. Fifteen dollars provides an individual blessing bag including essentials items and snacks.

The service project will benefit King's Community Outreach in Fort Wayne. Rev. Lewis A. King and the Northeast Indiana Neighborhood Engagement (NINE) serve the inner city of Fort Wayne. Feeding low-income families is a part of his ministry. As Urban Outreach Pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Rev. King believes this is a way to show the love of Christ to the community. His work started over 20 years ago in the barbershop he owned and operated. Today, it has grown to be a much broader community outreach.

In preparation for this project, over 100 churches and schools in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio collected monetary offerings and food items throughout the fall that were used to purchase supplies for the boxes and blessing bags. In addition, this service project is able to take place at Parkview Field through generous donations and support from The Lutheran Foundation, The Lutheran Schools Partnership, Concordia Plans Services, and Indiana's Lutheran Layman's League.

