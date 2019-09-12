Hoy Steals Home Thunder Win, Take 2-1 Series Lead

BOWIE, Md. - A seventh-inning steal of home by Hoy Jun Park gave the Thunder a late lead Thursday night and backed a stellar pitching performance in a 2-1 Thunder win over the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium. The win gives the Thunder a two-games-to-one lead in the Eastern League Championship Series.

The Thunder opened the seventh inning by loading the bases on three straight singles by Park, Chris Gittens, and Isiah Gilliam off Baysox starter Alex Wells (0-1). With the score tied, 1-1, the next two batters struck out, putting the Thunder in jeopardy of squandering a major opportunity. But with Angel Aguilar at the plate, Park broke early from third and slid headfirst into home plate safely ahead of the throw from Wells, who noticed Park's break too late.

Michael King (1-0), pitching in a piggyback starter role for the Thunder, retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced from the sixth inning through the ninth. The right-hander worked around a first-and-third jam in the seventh with three strikeouts and benefited from an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Through his first six innings on the mound for Bowie, Wells had retired 17 of the first 20 Thunder batters he faced, with his only mistake coming on a solo home run by Gittens to right-center in the second inning.

Bowie's Cedric Mullins tied the score at 1-1 in the fifth inning with a two-out RBI-single off Thunder starter Clarke Schmidt. The Thunder right-hander was then lifted in favor of James Reeves, who struck out Anderson Feliz to strand the go-ahead run on first base.

Schmidt matched a career-high with nine strikeouts over four and two-third innings. Mullins was the only Bowie batter that Schmidt failed to retire, singling twice and walking once.

Altogether, the three Thunder pitchers allowed just three hits and struck out 15.

Your Thunder will seek their fourth Eastern League title in franchise history on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Rony Garcia (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Tyler Herb (0-0, 5.40) will go for Bowie. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

