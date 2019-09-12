Canal Park Festival of Beers to Feature Ohio-Based Breweries September 21, 4-7 p.m.

September 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The annual Festival of Beers at Canal Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. The overall brewery list has almost 40 different breweries and will feature more than 150 beers, which includes an Ohio-based section with 24 different breweries and 100+ beers. The RubberDucks have a year-round connection to local breweries, partnering in 2019 with Canton Brewing Company (Canton), Ignite Brewing Company (Barberton), Lock 15 Brewing Company (Akron), and Mucky Duck Brewery (Akron).

Tickets for the three-hour event are $30 in advance, and $35 at the gates the day of the event. There's also a VIP package for $50 available, which includes first access to the beer-sampling event at 3:30 p.m. Additional breweries and beers are subject to be added until the date of the event.

Along with admission to the 2019 Festival of Beers at Canal Park, tickets include a commemorative sampling glass and 25 sample tickets. In addition, patrons will enjoy music and food options will be available throughout the stadium's concession stands. There will also be pretzel necklaces available for the beer fest experts for a small donation to Akron Children's Hospital.

A designated driver ticket is available for $20, which will include a hot dog (or vegetarian option), chips, unlimited fountain drinks, and a goody bag. The designated driver ticket is not available through online purchasing, only at the box office or by phone.

There are three ways for fans to purchase tickets: in-person at the Canal Park box office during normal business hours (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday), by calling the Akron RubberDucks box office at 330-253-5153, or online at www.akronrubberducks.com .

97.5 WONE is the official media partner of the 2019 Ballpark Festival of Beers and will provide information and updates.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

2019 Ballpark Festival of Beers

What: More than 100 beers from all over America, including an exclusive Ohio 40+beer section

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio, 44308

Tickets: $30 in advance; $35 at the gate. VIP Package for $50. Available on www.akronrubberducks.com, at the Canal Park Box Office or by calling 330-253-5153. Designated Driver tickets ($20) are not available online.

Tickets Include: Admission to the Ballpark Festival of Beers, a commemorative sampling glass, 25 samples

Food Options will be Available

2019 Festival of Beers Breweries (as of Sept. 12) *Ohio-Based Beers in BOLD

Brewery Location

Akronym Brewing Akron

Alaskan Brewing Co. Juneau, AK

Boulevard Brewing Co. Kansas City, MO

Breckenridge Brewing Littleton, CO

BrewDog Scotland, UK

Canton Brewing Co. Canton

Ciderboys Stevens Point, WI

Columbus Brewing Co. Columbus

Crafted Artisan Mogadore

Eighty-Three Brewery Akron

Elysian Brewing Co. Seattle, WA

Fat Heads Brewery Middleburg Hts.

Goose Island Beer Co. Chicago, IL

Great Lakes Brewing Co. Cleveland

Heavy Seas Beer Halethorpe, MD

Hoodletown Brewing Co. Dover

Hop Tree Brewing Hudson

Hoppin' Frog Brewery Akron

Ignite Brewing Co. Barberton

Jackie O's Brewery Athens

Lager Heads Brewery Medina

Lock 15 Brewing Co. Akron

MadTree Brewing Cincinnati

Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery Hartville

Market Garden Brewery Cleveland

Mucky Duck Brewery Akron

New Belgium Brewing Fort Collins, CO

R. Shea Brewing Akron

Revolution Brewing Chicago, IL

Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati

Royal Docks Brewing Co. Canton

Saucy Brew Works Cleveland

Seventh Son Brewing Columbus

Shorts Brewing Company Bellaire, MI

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Lakewood, NY

Stone Brewing Richmond, VA

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Akron

Virtue Cider Fennville, MI

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.