How to Watch the Birds Live in 2020

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will broadcast every game of the 2020 season on the league's new streaming destination at www.aabaseball.tv. The new site will go live on Friday, July 3.

The American Association has partnered with Vimeo to create www.aabaseball.tv for live league broadcasts and exclusive team video content. The new platform is subscription based, with a full-season pass costing $19.99 for the 2020 season. Monthly subscriptions are also available for $12.99 per month. With a subscription, fans will be able to stream every game of the 2020 season to their PC, Mac, Smart TV, tablet, or phone through the Apple and Android apps.

"Our league leaders took a hard look at where we were and where we wanted to be in regards to technology and promoting our brand, and one of the first updates we needed to make was our streaming platform," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We are proud of the high-level quality of play on our fields and it was time to present our game broadcasts to fans in a highly professional manner as well."

The 2020 American Association season sees six teams playing 60 games each in four locations. The Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries will host games in a unique hub schedule. The St. Paul Saints will play home games in Sioux Falls, while the Winnipeg Goldeyes will base out of Fargo. The schedule allows for either or both teams to return to their home stadium should they be granted clearance by local health departments and municipal authorities. Six other teams suspended operations for the 2020 season due to local COVID-19 restrictions but will return for the 2021 season.

"In a of summer of unknowns, without many of the activities people enjoy, we are excited to offer live professional baseball to the fans of America," said Schaub. "We set the price point low to give as many people as possible access to America's Pastime on www.aabaseball.tv and we think both our longtime fans and new audiences will be impressed with the product they see."

