Catch All Saints Action this Year on KFAN Plus, 96.7FM and Streaming on www.AABaseball.tv

ST. PAUL, MN - At the start, the St. Paul Saints may not be calling CHS Field home. Their new home is a co-op situation with the Sioux Falls Canaries in their ballpark, Sioux Falls Stadium. While the Saints aren't sure when they will return home to Lowertown Saint Paul, they do know where their radio home will be for the 2020 season. Once again, fans can catch the defending American Association Champions on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. Plus, fans can watch every single American Association game in 2020 through a new partnership with Vimeo, at www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saints will provide fans with a 15-minute pre-game and 15-minute post-game show. All 60 games, whether in Sioux Falls, one of the other hubs or when the team returns to CHS Field, will be broadcast on KFAN Plus during the 2020 season. Any, and all, playoff games will also be carried on the flagship station of the Saints.

For those Saints fans not living in the Twin Cities Metro Area, or can't get to a radio, you can listen through the free iHeart Radio app or online at saintsbaseball.com by clicking on the "Radio Broadcast - KFAN Plus" radio widget on the front page.

The American Association has partnered with Vimeo to create www.aabaseball.tv for live league broadcasts and exclusive team video content (available on the evening of July 2.). The new platform is subscription based, with a full-season pass costing $19.99 for the 2020 season. Monthly subscriptions are also available for $12.99 per month. With a subscription, fans will be able to stream every game of the 2020 season to their PC, Mac, Smart TV, tablet, or phone through the Apple and Android apps.

"Our league leaders took a hard look at where we were and where we wanted to be in regards to technology and promoting our brand, and one of the first updates we needed to make was our streaming platform," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We are proud of the high-level quality of play on our fields and it was time to present our game broadcasts to fans in a highly professional manner as well."

Sean Aronson returns for his 14th season, and 20th overall, as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for each game. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010.

The pre- and post-game will be handled on a rotating basis by J.W. Cox and Domenic Dandrea. Cox returns for his seventh season working alongside Aronson. Cox did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network. Dandrea, a graduate of Hamline University with a degree in Journalism, was a baseball player with the Pipers and upon finishing his playing career became a bullpen catcher for the Saints in 2017. He has a solid broadcasting background as one of the voices of Hamline football, Men's and Women's Basketball and Hockey over the last few years. He also spent a year with KDWA in Hastings.

In 2018, the Saints joined the iHeart family as their exclusive home. This is the second straight year they will call KFAN Plus their radio home. The station serves the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area inside the I-494/I-694 beltway. KFAN Plus carries syndicated programming such as The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and Doug Gottlieb.

The St. Paul Saints will begin the defense of their title on July 3 in Sioux Falls against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Saints will play out of the Sioux Falls hub for their home games until outdoor events are able to open to larger crowds in Minnesota. For more information and the 2020 schedule visit saintsbaseball.com.

