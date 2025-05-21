How Carolina Ascent FC Claimed the Inaugural Super League Players' Shield: Super League Game Week

May 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder detail Carolina Ascent FC's journey throughout the season that cultivated in the team taking home the Players' Shield, and they give their predictions on which remaining teams will secure the last two playoff spots.

Carolina Ascent forward Riley Parker later joins the show to discuss her experience at the NASCAR All-Star Race last weekend, how the success and camaraderie she's seen at Carolina is reminiscent of her time playing at the University of Alabama, what it was like joining the Ascent halfway through the season, and the traveling challenges of being married while playing professional soccer.







