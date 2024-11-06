Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2024 Season
November 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC enter the offseason with 21 players on the roster following their second consecutive playoff appearance. The team exercised 2025 contract options on four players, declined options for six players and one player is out of contract following the 2024 season.
I am proud of the resilience of the players and staff members this season. Despite facing significant obstacles, we qualified for consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in over a decade and set new club records for points earned in a season and road wins, while advancing further in CONCACAF Champions Cup than any team in the Western Conference, said General Manager Pat Onstad. For those not returning, I sincerely thank them for their contributions to the club and wish them well in the next step of their careers. As we look to 2025, we will return the core of our team, and we are already working hard to build on our foundation in the coming transfer windows.
Houston exercised 2025 contract options for the following four players:
DF Franco Escobar
MF Sebastian Kowalczyk
DF Micael
FW Gabe Segal
Houston declined 2025 contract options for the following six players:
MF Ján Greguš
MF Héctor Herrera
MF Júnior Moreno
DF Brad Smith
FW Ousmane Sylla
GK Xavier Valdez
The following players is out of contract and a free agent:
FW McKinze Gaines
Houston is currently negotiating with the following five players about their return to the team for the 2025 campaign:
MF Latif Blessing
GK Steve Clark
DF Daniel Steres
DF Tate Schmitt
GK Andrew Tarbell
The Dynamo enter the 2025 season with the following 17 players under contract:
FW Stephen Annor
MF Artur
FW Exon Arzú
DF Ethan Bartlow
FW Amine Bassi
MF Adalberto Carrasquilla
DF Griffin Dorsey
FW Lawrence Ennali
FW Sebastian Ferreira
FW Aliyu Ibrahim
FW Ezequiel Ponce
FW Nelson Quiñónes
MF Brooklyn Raines
MF Sebatian Rodriguez
DF Kieran Sargeant
DF Erik Sviatchenko
MF Jefferson Valverde
Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:
Goalkeepers (0): N/A
Defenders (6): Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, Franco Escobar, Micael, Kieran Sargeant, Erik Sviatchenko
Midfielders (6): Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Brooklyn Raines, Sebastian Rodriguez, Jefferson Valverde
Forwards (9): Stephen Annor, Exon Arzú, Amine Bassi, Lawrence Ennali, Sebastian Ferreira, Aliyu Ibrahim, Ezequiel Ponce, Nelson Quiñónes, Gabe Segal
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2024 Season - Houston Dynamo FC
