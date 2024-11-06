Houston Dynamo FC Announce Roster Decisions Following the 2024 Season

November 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC enter the offseason with 21 players on the roster following their second consecutive playoff appearance. The team exercised 2025 contract options on four players, declined options for six players and one player is out of contract following the 2024 season.

I am proud of the resilience of the players and staff members this season. Despite facing significant obstacles, we qualified for consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in over a decade and set new club records for points earned in a season and road wins, while advancing further in CONCACAF Champions Cup than any team in the Western Conference, said General Manager Pat Onstad. For those not returning, I sincerely thank them for their contributions to the club and wish them well in the next step of their careers. As we look to 2025, we will return the core of our team, and we are already working hard to build on our foundation in the coming transfer windows.

Houston exercised 2025 contract options for the following four players:

DF Franco Escobar

MF Sebastian Kowalczyk

DF Micael

FW Gabe Segal

Houston declined 2025 contract options for the following six players:

MF Ján Greguš

MF Héctor Herrera

MF Júnior Moreno

DF Brad Smith

FW Ousmane Sylla

GK Xavier Valdez

The following players is out of contract and a free agent:

FW McKinze Gaines

Houston is currently negotiating with the following five players about their return to the team for the 2025 campaign:

MF Latif Blessing

GK Steve Clark

DF Daniel Steres

DF Tate Schmitt

GK Andrew Tarbell

The Dynamo enter the 2025 season with the following 17 players under contract:

FW Stephen Annor

MF Artur

FW Exon Arzú

DF Ethan Bartlow

FW Amine Bassi

MF Adalberto Carrasquilla

DF Griffin Dorsey

FW Lawrence Ennali

FW Sebastian Ferreira

FW Aliyu Ibrahim

FW Ezequiel Ponce

FW Nelson Quiñónes

MF Brooklyn Raines

MF Sebatian Rodriguez

DF Kieran Sargeant

DF Erik Sviatchenko

MF Jefferson Valverde

Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeepers (0): N/A

Defenders (6): Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, Franco Escobar, Micael, Kieran Sargeant, Erik Sviatchenko

Midfielders (6): Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Brooklyn Raines, Sebastian Rodriguez, Jefferson Valverde

Forwards (9): Stephen Annor, Exon Arzú, Amine Bassi, Lawrence Ennali, Sebastian Ferreira, Aliyu Ibrahim, Ezequiel Ponce, Nelson Quiñónes, Gabe Segal

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.