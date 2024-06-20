Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Four-Year Contract Extension

June 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and goalkeeper Jane Campbell have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season plus an option for 2028. The new contract commences on Jan. 1, 2025, and the option will be triggered on Campbell's first match of that season.

"When I was drafted here, I envisioned a career where I would only play for this team. I was not sure if that was possible since that is so rare in this profession. Eight years later, I have spent my entire career in Houston and I want to thank my teammates, both past and present, for their support and making me the player I am today. I wouldn't be here without them, I go to battle with them every week and they are the reason I show up to work every day," Campbell said. "The organization has evolved so much since 2017 and it feels like we have a fresh start with the arrival of Ted Segal and the leadership of the club. I want to be a part of executing their vision for this team on and off the field. The fans play a large part in that and I'm grateful for their support over the years. They make Shell Energy Stadium a special venue and I promise to do all that I can to repay everyone for their support over the years. This is just the first step."

Campbell is the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year after a stellar 2023 campaign where she led Houston to one of the best defensive campaigns in league history. The team conceded the fewest goals last season with just 18 goals allowed in 22 games; the third-lowest tally ever allowed in league play. She led the league with 93 saves and finished with eight clean sheets, a club and personal record.

"Jane is an integral piece of the Dash and has proven she is one of the best players in the league. Her work ethic, professional approach, and commitment to her own development and that of the club's as we evolve is world class," Dash General Manager Alex Singer said. "She is our leader on the field and her impact goes beyond the saves and shutouts, as she is deeply engaged with our community. We are thrilled to have agreed to a new long-term contract and have every confidence in her to lead our club for years to come."

Campbell has started 162 games for the Dash in all competitions and logged 14,602 minutes in goal for Houston. She has tallied 35 clean sheets in league play and is tied for the fifth highest mark in league history. She has tallied 492 saves in league play since making her debut in the 2017 NWSL regular season.

The Dash goalkeeper recently led Houston to their fifth clean sheet of the season last Saturday in a draw with Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Campbell currently leads the league with 64 saves and is tied for the most clean sheets in league play with five.

Campbell recently earned her first start for the U.S. Women's National Team since 2021 and helped the USWNT earn a clean sheet in their 4-0 victory on June 1. She also joined the USWNT for the Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, lifting the trophy in both competitions. She made her debut with the senior national team at BBVA Stadium (now Shell Energy Stadium) on April 9, 2017, as a second-half sub versus Russia. She earned first USWNT start a year later, again in Houston, vs. Mexico on April 8, 2018.

The 29-year-old was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft after spending four years as the starting goalkeeper for Stanford University. She finished with 35 shutouts, tied for the most in program history and 210 career saves.

Campbell's impact goes beyond her contributions on the field through her work with organizations like The Mission Continues, United Service Organizations and recently, the Blue Angels Foundation. The goalkeeper joined her father, Mike, a former president of the organization to raise funds for the foundation at the 2024 Dynamo and Dash Charities Golf Classic. Campbell also served on the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee that secured seven games for the city at the upcoming tournament.

Campbell and the Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, June 22 to host San Diego Wave FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

