Racing's Rally Falls Short in Loss at Angel City

June 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville on game night

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville on game night(Racing Louisville FC)

LOS ANGELES - Racing Louisville rallied from two goals down but fell, 3-2, to Angel City after a late Sydney Leroux breakaway goal at BMO Stadium.

The loss was Racing's second consecutive defeat in this three-game, eight-day stretch.

"I thought once we gained a rhythm in that first half and then how we came out second half - incredibly proud of the group for the second-half performance," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "I thought we were very dominant in trying to get into our structures higher up the pitch. Obviously we need to put some chances away. I thought we created a lot. We got punished on that transitional moment. It's always going to be about learning - you're either winning or you're learning."

Racing Louisville (3-4-6, 15 points) retained eighth place - playoff position - in the NWSL standings despite the loss because of goal differential. But halfway through the season, the Louisvillians are in the thick of a fierce battle for the final few playoff spots as the league's top five separates itself from the pack.

On Wednesday, Racing's first mid-week match of the season, Louisville started slow, conceding early chances to Angel City before the Californians broke through.

Angel City's Kennedy Fuller converted Madison Curry's pass with a one-timer from 12 yards out in the 17th minute. Rocky Rodriguez added a second in the 32nd minute.

From there, Racing took control of the game, pushing possession into Angel City territory and eventually winning a penalty when Angel City defender Megan Reid stepped on Racing forward Elexa Bahr's foot on the inside edge of the box.

Louisville midfielder Taylor Flint smacked in her first goal in a Racing jersey, slotting home a right-footed penalty into the top right corner in the 41st minute. It was her first penalty goal as a pro after converting a school-record nine penalties at the University of Colorado.

Racing peppered Angel City's goal with a flurry of shots and chances to open the second half. In the 64th minute, Racing finally knocked the door open when Carson Pickett scored her first NWSL goal in two years with a left-footed drive from Emma Sears's cross.

Louisville outshot Angel City 13-5 in the second half, with 23 touches in Angel City's defensive penalty area and 37 final-third entries. Abby Erceg was unlucky not to put Racing ahead in the 81st minute when Angel City goalkeeper Didi Haračić saved her header off the goal line.

In the 85th minute, Leroux scored the game-winner in a transition moment, putting Angel City back in front against the run of play.

Milestones for Racing: Two foundational players for Racing Louisville achieved milestones on Wednesday night, with goalkeeper Katie Lund becoming the 11th player in NWSL history to make 250 saves and Savannah DeMelo hitting 50 total appearances as a pro.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC at Angel City

Date: June 19, 2024

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET

Weather: 71 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Racing Louisville (1, 1, 2)

Angel City (2, 1, 3)

Racing Louisville

41' Taylor Flint (penalty)

64' Carson Pickett (Emma Sears)

Angel City

17' Kennedy Fuller (Madison Curry)

32' Rocky Rodriguez

85' Sydney Leroux (Alyssa Thompson)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg (c), 16 - Carson Pickett; 14 - Marisa DiGrande (67' 6 - Jaelin Howell), 26 - Taylor Flint; 9 - Kayla Fischer (46' 13 - Emma Sears), 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 29 - Uchenna Kanu (90'+3 21 - Parker Goins); 23 - Elexa Bahr (90'+3 66 - Reilyn Turner)

Subs not used: 77 - Madison White; 5 - Ellie Jean, 10 - Linda Motlhalo, 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 19 - Jordan Baggett

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Angel City (4-2-3-1): 13 - Didi Haračić; 12 - Merritt Mathias (58' 10 - Claire Emslie), 6 - Megan Reid, 11 - Sarah Gorden, 27 - Madison Curry (46' 3 - Jasmyne Spencer); 7 - Rocky Rodriguez (77' 28 - Lily Nabet), 99 - Madison Hammond; 20 - Gisele Thompson (77' 16 - MA Vignola), 17 - Kendall Fuller (84' 29 - Clarisse Le Bihan), 21 - Alyssa Thompson; 2 - Sydney Leroux

Subs not used: 19 - Angelina Anderson; 8 - Meggie Dougherty-Howard, 24 - Messiah Bright, 44 - Elizabeth Eddy

Head Coach: Becki Tweed

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Angel City

Shots: 16 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Expected goals: 2.05 / 1.61

Possession: 48.1% / 51.9%

Fouls: 15 / 12

Offside: 3 / 1

Corners: 6 / 4

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville

45'+2 Kayla Fischer (yellow)

45'+9 Savannah DeMelo (yellow)

74' Jaelin Howell (yellow)

Angel City

13' Rocky Rodriguez (yellow)

39' Megan Reid (yellow)

45'+9 Merritt Matthias (yellow)

63' Madison Hammond (yellow)

Match referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant referees: Salma Perez, Noah Kenyawani

Fourth official: Jaclyn Metz

Video Assistant Referee: Katherine McCormick

Assistant VAR: Maggie Short

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.