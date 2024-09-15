Houston Dash Close Two-Game Road Trip with Loss to Washington Spirit

September 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Houston Dash closed a two-game road trip with a 3-0 loss to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field earlier today.

Washington took the lead in the seventh minute after a penalty was awarded to the Spirit. Referee Matthew Corrigan consulted video assistant referee Adorae Monroy to confirm a handball inside the box. Ashley Hatch converted from the spot after the lengthy review.

The Spirit doubled their lead in the 26th minute following a cross from Trinity Rodman into the box that found Hatch in the heart of the box. The forward guided the ball toward the back post for her second goal of the match. Washington added to their lead in the opening moments of the second half following a goal from Rodman.

Today's match marked the return of forward Ryan Gareis, who made her first appearance of the season following her return from maternity leave.

Dash captain Jane Campbell made her first save of the match in the 23rd minute when she denied Gabrielle Carle at the near post. The Dash goalkeeper finished with five saves against the Spirit.

Moments later defender Paige Nielsen made back-to-back clearances to deny the Spirit offense. Nielsen played in Washington from 2019-2021 and won the NWSL Championship with the Spirit in 2021. The defender finished with five clearances against the Spirit.

Defender Jyllissa Harris earned her second consecutive start of the season, and the University of South Carolina alum forced a save in the 44th minute following a free kick. Midfielder Elin Rubensson found Harris inside the box, but her header was handled by the Spirit goalkeeper.

Defender Allysha Chapman made her first regular season start in more than a year following her return from maternity leave. The defender finished with three clearances and one interception in 45 minutes of action.

The Dash return to Houston next weekend as they celebrate Noche Latina, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort. The Dash host Seattle Reign FC for Noche Latina at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information click HERE

Washington Spirit (14-4-2; 44 pts.) 3-0 Houston Dash (3-12-5; 14 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 20

Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Washington Spirit 2 1 3

Houston Dash 0 0 0

WAS: Ashley Hatch 3 (penalty) 7'

WAS: Ashley Hatch 4 (Trinity Rodman 6) 26'

WAS: Trinity Rodman 8 (unassisted) 46'

LINEUPS:

Washington Spirit: Aubrey Kingsbury (c), Casey Krueger (Paige Metayer 74'), Esme Morgan, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle, Hal Hershfelt (Courtney Brown 69'), Andi Sullivan (Heather Stainbrook 64'), Trinity Rodman (Makenna Morris 69'), Leicy Santos (Lena Silano 64'), Brittany Ratcliffe, Ashley Hatch

Unused substitutes: Annaig Butel Rosemonde Kouassi, Jenna Butler

Total shots: 17 (Brittany Ratcliffe with 5); Shots on goal: 8 (Three players tied with 2); Fouls: 11 (Gabrielle Carle with 4); Offside: 3 (Brittany Ratcliffe with 2); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 2 (Aubrey Kingsbury with 2)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c), Allysha Chapman (Havana Solaun 46'), Paige Nielsen (Croix Soto 90+4'), Jyllissa Harris, Michelle Alozie, Sarah Puntigam, Elin Rubensson, Avery Patterson (Ryan Gareis 75'), Yuki Nagasato (Belle Briede 64'), Andressa Alves (Barbara Olivieri 64'), Diana Ordóñez

Unused substitutes: Natalie Jacobs, Heather Hinz, Erin McKinney

Total shots: 6 (Avery Patterson with 2); Shots on goal: 2 (Andressa and Jyllissa Harris with 1); Fouls: 7 (Allysha Chapman and Sarah Puntigam with 2); Offside: 1 (Diana Ordóñez with 1); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 5 (Jane Campbell with 5)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Allysha Chapman (cation; foul) 45+9'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant: Joe Suchoski

Assistant: A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Adorae Monroy

Weather: 83 degrees, sunny

