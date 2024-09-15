San Diego Wave Defeats Utah Royals 2-1 at America First Field

September 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (4-9-7, 19 points) defeated Utah Royals (4-13-3, 15 points) 2-1 at America First Field on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Forward Amirah Ali scored the fastest goal in Club history in the match, finding the back of the net just 27 seconds into play. Midfielder Delphine Cascarino went down the right wing to the end line and sent a cross to the near post and Ali redirected it with her body into the back of the net.

Moments later, the Wave continued to put pressure on the Utah backline and doubled the lead in the sixth minute. Midfielder Emily van Egmond played in captain Makenzy Doniak behind the line of Utah and the Southern California native found an ongoing Cascarino on the far post. The French international struck it first time past goalkeeper Mandy Haught.

In the 59th minute, Utah's newest signing Cloé Lacasse ripped a shot from outside the 18-yard box off the post and into the side netting.

Cascarino's first-ever NWSL goal would prove to be the game winner for San Diego to defeat Utah for the club's first road win of the season.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns home to face Portland Thorns in the Concacaf W Champions Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The Wave will play three games in a 10-day span - Portland (Sept. 18), at Chicago (Sept. 21) and hosting Portland again (Sept. 28).

Notes:

Forward Amirah Ali scored the club's fastest goal in club history with the goal in just 27 seconds. The goal marked the fourth fastest goal in league history.

Midfielder Delphine Cascarino earned her first NWSL career goal and assist in the match tonight.

Midfielder Makenzy Doniak earned her first assist of the season with the goal for Cascarino in the sixth minute.

The win tonight marked the first away win of the season for San Diego. It also marked interim head coach Landon Donovan's first NWSL regular season win.

Goalkeeper Hillary Beall earned her first regular season start.

Midfielder Danny Colaprico returned to the starting eleven for the first time since June 22 as she returns from a knee injury.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw made her first appearance for the club since July 5. The 19-year-old was with the U.S. Women's National Team that won the gold medal at the Olympics and has been out with a thigh injury since returning back to San Diego.

Kyra Carusa (thigh), Savannah McCaskill (lower leg), Morgan Messner (hand) and Kaitlyn Torpey (lower leg) were unavailable for selection due to injury. Kailen Sheridan was not available as the goalkeeper served a suspension for a red card in the club's last match.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:1 Utah Royals

Scoring Summary:

SD - Ali (1) (Cascarino, 1) 1'

SD - Cascarino (1) (Doniak, 1) 6'

UT - Lacasse (1) (Foederer, 2) 59'

Misconduct Summary:

UT - Zornoza (Caution) 58'

UT - Tejada (Caution) 71'

UT - Tucker (Caution) 80'

Attendance: 9,494

San Diego Wave FC: GK Beall, D Lundkvist (Westphal 79'), D Girma, D Wesley, D McNabb, M van Egmond, M Cascarino (Barcenas 69'), M Colaprico (Shaw 63'), M Sánchez, F Doniak ©, F Ali (Jones 80')

Subs not used: GK Rath, M Morroni, M Ascanio, M Shaw, F Bennett

Utah Royals: GK Haught, D Pogarch (Burns HT), D Riehl, D Del Fava, D Griffitts, M Tejada (Cluff 79'), M Foederer (Murison 86'), M Zornoza, F Monaghan ©, F Vasconcelos (Tucker 71'), F Lacasse

Subs not used: GK Roque, D Grosso, M Nyberg, M Tanaka, F Betford

Stats Summary: UT / SD

Shots: 13 / 7

Shots on Target: 4 / 4

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 9 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 11

Offsides: 1 / 1

Possession: 49% / 51%

