Hounds Win First Ever Playoff Matchup

July 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Chicago Hounds beat the NOLA Gold 45-21 in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals on Saturday night, the franchise's first ever appearance in the MLR playoffs. With the win, the Hounds look forward to the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the New England Free Jacks, set to take place Saturday at 12pm central.

Flyhalf Luke Carty's 15 points led all scorers on the evening, coming via three successful penalty kicks and three conversions. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt added his 13th try of the season, while lock James Scott, wings Julian Dominguez and Nate Augspurger, center Billy Meakes, and reserve scrumhalf Jason Higgins all contributed to the scoring efforts.

The Gold raced out to an early 8-0 lead in the opening ten minutes of the contest. Flyhalf Rodney Iona converted a successful penalty attempt in the sixth minute after a penalty in the breakdown. Just moments later, NOLA was back on the front foot and threatening on attack. Center Jordan Jackson-Hope was left unattended around the breakdown and picked the ball up before racing in for the score. Iona couldn't add the PAT, but NOLA held a two-score lead early.

Carty added his first penalty attempt in the 14th minute after a penalty on Gold prop Jarrod Adams. A few minutes later, the Hounds won another penalty. Carty kicked for touch and Fawsitt's lineout throw was a dart. The engine room got to work and mauled the hooker in for his 13th try of the campaign. The conversion was good, and Chicago took a 10-8 lead. Carty extended the lead with another successful penalty kick in the 25th minute.

The Hounds now held a five-point lead but couldn't handle the ensuing kickoff. Rookie wing Julian Roberts ended up the ball and dotted it down for a try in the corner. Once again, Iona couldn't connect on the conversion attempt, but the Gold tied it up at 13. Iona and the Gold took the lead back a few moments later with a successful three-pointer from the flyhalf.

Minutes before halftime, Dominguez did well to break a few Gold tackle attempts and dive into the corner of the try zone, giving the Hounds a narrow two point advantage at 18-16. The Hounds went into the sheds at halftime with the lead and wouldn't relinquish it for the rest of the evening.

Augspurger touched down his seventh try of the season almost immediately after retaking the field in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Carty gave the Hounds a ten-point lead at 26-16. NOLA inched closer with a try of their own via flanker Jonah Mauu. But a few minutes later, Chicago fullback Adriaan Carelse broke the line and was given too much space to operate. He toyed with a NOLA defender while eating up meters before finding Meakes on an inside ball. The captain raced across the field, beating a few defenders to touch down his first try of the year. Carty added the conversion attempt, extending the lead, 33-21.

James Scott and Jason Higgins added tries before all was said and done. The Hounds now travel to New England for the third matchup of the year with the Free Jacks. New England beat Chicago in week four before the Hounds took down the 'Jacks in week 10 at Veterans' Memorial Stadium. The game kicks off live on FS1 at 12pm central.

