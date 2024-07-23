Run with the Pack Returns for the Last Time

July 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Join us prior to our Western Conference Final match against the Dallas Jackals for the Run with the Pack - Youth Rugby Camp!

5-12 year old kids can learn the basics and play non-contact rugby-inspired games alongside professional athletes in this youth rugby camp before the Seawolves take the field at Starfire Stadium.

Tickets are reduced to $15 ONLY for this special Run with the Pack before our crucial playoff match!

No previous experience with rugby is necessary.

$15 Run with the Pack Registration Includes:

Pre-Match Youth Camp

Player Meet & Greet

Autograph session

10% off Merchandise

(1) FREE Ticket

Ran by Seawolves Assistant Coach, Valenese Malifa

Please note parking is $6 per car at Starfire and not included in your ticket price.

Parents you can purchase tickets to the match.

For parents and season ticket holders who do not need to purchase extra tickets, please contact Jack so he can get the participant tickets booked on our end.

We are proud to have hosted over 200 kids this year at our 2024 in season Run with the Pack events and hope to end the season entertaining and educating the youth of Seattle with as many kids as the pitch can hold!

