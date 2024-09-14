Hounds Trio Prepare for Canada Test Match

TOKYO, JPN- The Canadian Men's national team is also competing in the Pacific Nations Cup, and Head Coach Kingsley Jones named his gameday roster for their match against Tonga. The game kicks off at 2:00 AM on Saturday morning from Tokyo, Japan.

Jones selected three Hounds on the roster in lock/flanker Mason Flesch, Number Eight Lucas Rumball, and scrumhalf Jason Higgins.

The trio have been a stable presence within the Canadian lineup over the last few months. They'll be expected to continue providing veteran leadership through the remainder of the Pacific Nations Cup, especially Rumball, the Canadian captain.

