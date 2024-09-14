Augspurger Named Captain for USA Test Match

September 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







TOKYO, JPN- USA Rugby Head Coach Scott Lawrence released his game day roster for the Eagles' Pacific Nations Cup semi-final contest. USA takes on Fiji Saturday morning at 5:05 AM central, broadcasting live on Peacock.

Lawrence named two Hounds to the 23-man roster. Most notably, wing Nate Augspurger earned the captaincy role for Saturday's contest. The MLR veteran scored a pair of tries against Japan last weekend and will earn his 46th test cap when he takes the field this Saturday.

Additionally, Center Bryce Campbell was named to the bench, seeking his 47th cap from the No. 21 shirt.

