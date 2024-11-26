Hounds Sign Scrumhalf with Super Rugby Experience

November 26, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds announced today the signing of Australian Mitch Short. The 29-year-old scrumhalf spent the last two seasons in France, competing with Beziers in the Pro D2. The addition brings four years of Super Rugby experience to the Hounds' clubhouse.

Short, 5'10" and 181 pounds, is a product of the Scots College in Sydney, his hometown. After representing the Australian Schools team in 2013, the scrumhalf continued on to play for Randwick the following season. In 2015, Short signed with the New South Wales Eagles, who competed in the now-disbanded National Rugby Championship.

Between 2015 and 2017, Short appeared for both Randwick and the Eagles, putting in good performance after good performance. His play did not go unnoticed; the Western Force signed the young prospect ahead of their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Short appeared in six contests during his first Super Rugby season while simultaneously splitting time with both Randwick and the NSW Eagles throughout the year. After the conclusion of the 2017 season, the scrumhalf signed with the Waratahs. Short made his debut in the third round and finished the year with five caps. He scored a try and started two games during his first season with the 'Tahs. Short's time at the Waratahs overlapped with Hounds flanker Maclean Jones, cool to note.

Short earned nine additional caps over the course of the next two seasons. Seeking a new opportunity, the Sydney native signed with Racing 92, operating out of France's Top 14 league. He appeared in seven games for his new club before signing with Beziers prior to the 2022/2023 campaign. Since then, Short earned 34 caps, logged over 1,000 minutes of game time, and added a pair of tries.

With the 2025 MLR schedule dropping last week, Hounds fans are looking ahead towards the home opener against the Utah Warriors on February 23rd.

To date, the Chicago Hounds confirmed the following player transactions:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

Major League Rugby Stories from November 26, 2024

