Waratahs and Shute Shield Premiership Hooker Joins MLR

November 26, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rising star and Shute Shield-winning hooker Ben Sugars is making the move to RFCLA in 2025.

The 188cm, 106kg rake was born and raised in England, but has made a major impact with his rugby since moving to Australia.

The 23-year-old began his rugby life as a backrower but has found his groove as hooker, playing for the University of Nottingham in England, before moving to Australia in 2023 and donning the myrtle green of Randwick.

After starring for Randwick in their Shute Shield championship season in 2023 and winning the club best and fairest in 2024, Sugars put himself on the radar for an opportunity at the next level.

Injuries at the NSW Waratahs opened the door for him to play the final four games of the Super Rugby season, debuting against the Brumbies in round 12.

Sugars might have been on the verge of a longer-term Super Rugby contract in another year, but with Australian franchise the Melbourne Rebels folding, player movement left little space at the remaining teams.

Working as an insolvency analyst in Sydney, Sugars' move to LA will be his first full-time professional rugby contract, giving him a chance to focus fully on his rugby career.

Sugars won a title for Randwick Rugby Club in Sydney. Photo: Ric MclallenRic M "I'm really looking forward to building on what the team started last year," Said Sugars.

"Everyone is working hard for what will hopefully be a successful season, and individually putting in the work from afar.

"I can't wait to move to LA, I've seen the pace rugby is growing at in the States and it makes me really excited to play over there and continue working with Hoilsey (Head Coach Steve Hoiles) and the new coaches."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles, who also coached Sugars at Randwick, said he was excited to see what the rake could do with that opportunity.

"Ben's a big-bodied ball runner and he's got an incredible work ethic," he said.

"He's really sacrificed a lot to come and play in LA and be part of a professional program.

"Being able to play full-time will be a great chance for Ben to be able to try and realise his potential."

Assistant coach Dave Dennis shared Hoiles' excitement about Sugars.

"Having watched Ben in the Shute Shield in recent years, you can see he's a physical player with a solid set piece and this opportunity will help to further develop him into a top-class player," he said.

