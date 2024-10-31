Hounds Sign Premiership Centurion Center

October 31, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today they agreed to terms with English center Ollie Devoto. The 30-year-old makes the move to Chicago after spending the previous eight seasons with the Exeter Chiefs in England's Premiership, garnering 193 caps over his premiership career.

Devoto first signed with Chiefs ahead of their 2016-2017 Premiership campaign. During his first season with Exeter, the versatile playmaker started 19 games, including the 2017 Premiership Final, and collected 22 caps in total. The Chiefs would go on to win the 2017 final over the London Wasps.

Over the next four seasons, Devoto and the Chiefs became a powerhouse in the Premiership. Devoto appeared in only four contests throughout 2017-18, but helped Exeter to a first-place table finish at the conclusion of the regular season, and another Premiership Championship game appearance.

The center returned to mainstay status on the team sheet during the 2018-19 season. Devoto started 18 of his 21 appearances, winning 17 games and only losing four. He enjoyed one of his best statistical seasons to date as well, scoring five tries in his 1,284 minutes of duty. The Chiefs once again finished atop the table and made their fourth consecutive Premiership title appearance, ultimately losing to the Saracens.

Devoto helped Exeter to their second championship within four years during the 2019-20 season. The center scored three tries in his 540 minutes of game action, starting seven games and adding nine more caps to his career totals.

The playmaker enjoyed the best season of his career during the 2020-21 campaign. Devoto helped Exeter to yet another Premiership title appearance while starting 21 of his 23 games. He scored a career-high six tries in 1,665 minutes of gameplay.

Over the course of the last three seasons, Devoto earned an additional 20+ caps for the Chiefs across the Premiership, the Premiership Cup, and the Champions Cup. Prior to signing with Exeter, the center spent four seasons with Bath. Devoto earned 67 caps for Bath and scored eight tries in just under 3,700 minutes of action.

In total, Devoto played 193 Premiership games, winning 127 of those contests while scoring 29 tries, one penalty kick, and two conversion attempts to accumulate 152 points.

In addition to Devoto's Premiership accolades, the center also achieved higher international honors. During the 2016 Six Nations, Devoto got called up into England's senior training squad. He did not make any appearances in that tournament, but was recalled to the squad for the summer tests. Devoto debuted for England on May 29, 2016 against Wales.

Season ticket packages for the 2025 Major League Rugby season go on sale this Friday, November 1st.

To date, the Chicago Hounds announced the following transactions:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.