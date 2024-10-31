Allen Clarke to Lead US All-Military Rugby Team on UK Tour

October 31, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke is set to lead the US All-Military Rugby Team on an impactful tour of England this November, paying homage to military service and global unity.

Allen Clarke, the Director of Rugby and Head Coach for the Seattle Seawolves, will serve as the Head Coach for the US All-Military Rugby Team, marking a unique venture that merges rugby with a diplomatic mission of remembrance and unity. The team, comprised of military personnel from various branches, will play the British Army on November 8 at Esher RFC and the Royal Air Force on November 12 in Aldershot."It's about knowing the mission, what you represent, and living the military values," says Clarke.

Arriving in the UK on November 2, the team will have just a few days to come together and embrace the values that will guide them both on and off the field.

More than just a rugby tour, the mission includes attending the England vs. Australia test match at Twickenham and taking part in Remembrance Day services on November 11.Clarke reflects, "We are fortunate and grateful for the service of others; it's really important we recognize this globally."

In tribute to those who have served, the US All-Military Team's kit will display the names of service members who have fallen since 9/11, a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in service to the nation.

With players from various branches and rugby backgrounds, Clarke's task will include establishing foundational strategies, or as he calls them, "big rocks," such as structured plays and organized set pieces. The coaching team, including Mike Tolkin, the program's Technical Director, is deeply committed to this mission. "What they're trying to do to build this program and do the very best job possible is inspiring," Tolkin notes.

