Hounds Sign Canadian Loose Forward Matt Oworu

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds' roster is experiencing another infusion of Canadian talent, the club announced today. Chicago's professional rugby franchise agreed to contract terms with back row forward Matthew Oworu for the 2025 Major League Rugby season.

Born in Canada, Oworu moved to Zimbabwe at a young age with his family. The 6'1", 245-pound flanker was introduced to the sport during this time, attracting the Lewisam Primary College rugby coach. After his time spent in Zimbabwe, Oworu returned to Canada for university, where he began to attract the attention of the Canadian national team.

Oworu began training with the Pacific Pride program, created as a high performance pathway to identify up-and-coming Canadian prospects. He parlayed that into a career with the Canadian 7s program.

Oworu has been a stable presence for that Canadian 7s team after making his series debut in Vancouver during the 2021 season. He's accumulated 105 caps for the 7s team while scoring 11 tries on the series. During the 2023/2024 season, he appeared in 17 total matches. Oworu scored 20 points via four tries.

Due to his strong showings on the 7s circuit, Oworu earned a call up to the Canadian national team's wider training group ahead of their 2022 summer test series. When Head Coach Kingsley Jones named his roster for Canada's matchup against Belgium, Oworu earned a spot on the bench and had an opportunity to get his first test cap.

Canada beat Belgium handily, 45-0, with Oworu coming on as a replacement in the second half. The flanker earned his first international start a week later against Spain. Despite a strong showing from Oworu, Canada fell to Spain, 57-34.

Jones recalled Oworu into the Canada squad for the 2023 La Vila International Rugby cup, held in Villajoyosa, Spain. The four-team tournament featured Canada, the United States, Spain, and Brazil. He earned his second international start in the opening round of the competition, a 42-20 loss to Spain.

Oworu started the following week as well, shifting to the back of the scrum from the No. 8. shirt. He combined with fellow Hounds Mason Flesch, starting at blindside flanker, and Lucas Rumball, captaining the team from the openside flanker position, to form an all-Chicago backrow for the Canadians. Jason Higgins provided even more Chicago influence for the win, starting at scrumhalf.

After the 2023/2024 7s series, Oworu re-joined the 15s program for their summer test fixtures against Scotland and Romania. Despite not appearing in either contest, the flanker earned selection to the Pacific Nations Cup training squad, which took place this past August.

Oworu appeared off the bench in a loss at the hands of Japan. He came off the bench the following week as well, a loss to the United States. Oworu started at blindside flanker for Canada's third match of the tournament, a loss to Tonga that concluded Canada's 2024 Pacific Nations Cup.

Most recently, the hard charging loose forward was named to Canada's 32-player Romania touring squad for their autumn test match series. Canada takes on Chile this Saturday, November 9, with a matchup against Romain on the books next Saturday, November 16. Oworu joins the aforementioned Hounds on tour: flankers Mason Flesch and Lucas Rumball and scrumhalf Jason Higgins.

To date, the Chicago Hounds confirmed the following player transactions:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

