Seattle Seawolves Sign Dewald Kotze as New Hooker

November 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are thrilled to welcome Dewald Kotze, a talented hooker with international experience and a fierce commitment to the game. Dewald, currently playing for Canada Rugby, joins the Seawolves fresh from the Dallas Jackals, bringing his skills and energy to Seattle's championship pursuit.

Originally from South Africa and raised in Edmonton, Canada, Dewald combines skill and passion honed over years on the pitch. Standing at 6'0 ¬Â³ and weighing 230 lbs, Dewald is celebrated for his power, precision, and relentless dedication to rugby.

Dewald's rugby journey began with the Strathcona Druids and took him to the World Rugby U20 Trophy with Canada in 2017. His development continued with Pacific Pride, Canada's national development program.

Currently a member of Canada's national team, Dewald is no stranger to high-stakes rugby and is eager for the next chapter with the Seawolves. His admiration for the Seawolves' program and the electrifying atmosphere at Starfire Stadium played a big role in his decision to join. Dewald shared, "I have always admired the program in Seattle. The Seawolves play an exciting brand of rugby and have an amazing fan base. I look forward to joining the team and being part of the campaign toward the shield."

Head Coach Allen Clarke also shared his enthusiasm for Dewald's arrival:

"It's fantastic to welcome a player of Dewald's pedigree to our roster for 2025. He had a tremendous 2024 season, and we're looking forward to his continued success with the Seawolves and Canada."

With his competitive spirit and extensive rugby background, Dewald is set to be a powerful addition to the Seawolves. We can't wait to see him bring his game to Starfire Stadium and help us in our pursuit of the championship shield.

