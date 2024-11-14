Hounds Name Roster for Senior Academy Season Opener

November 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il.- Chicago Hounds' Senior Academy Head Coach Matt Wagner named his 24-man roster for the opening game of the 2024 Academy season, the club announced this evening. The contest against the Midwest Thunderbirds kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 PM from the Lions for Hope Sports Complex. Fans interested in watching the next generation of Hounds can purchase $5 tickets here, with season ticket holders receiving free admission.

The Forwards

The front row is led by loosehead prop Timmy Ohlwein. The team's vice-captain returns to the Hounds set-up after spending the 2023 Major League Rugby season with the squad. Coming off the back of a Midwest championship title with the Chicago Griffins, fans should expect a big afternoon from Ohlwein.

Will Vakalahi brings additional MLR experience to the front row from the hooker position. The Indiana native first signed with Old Glory DC in 2020 and spent three seasons in the nation's capital. Prior to the 2023 season, Vakalahi signed with the Houston Sabercats, adding five more caps to his career totals. He spent the 2024 season as a free agent. Koby Baker, currently unattached to a club, rounds out the starting front row from the tighthead prop position.

Harris McLeod is a big-framed prospect from the Chicago Lions set to combine with Sam Peri in the Academy's second row. The pair should provide a huge advantage in the set piece on Saturday afternoon. Peri earned six Hounds caps over the last two MLR seasons and started all three games for the Academy last fall.

The Lions' Anton Viera gets the start at blindside flanker after an impressive few weeks of training. Alex Null, Griffins, is another powerful prospect fresh off a Midwest championship. The back row is highlighted by No. 8 Jake Kinneeveauk.

The Hounds selected the University of Utah prospect in the second round of the 2024 draft. The Alaska native has been impressive throughout his club season with the Lions and his first few months training with the Academy team.

Alu Taito and Alex Hernandez, the Hounds' third round selection in the 2024 draft, received the nod on the substitutes bench as the backup props. Brian Flamenco, Griffins, will provide relief at the hooker position from his No. 16 shirt. Mason Wells brings Wisconsin representation to the academy side, currently playing for the Green Bay Celtics, and could appear off the bench.

After an impressive 2023 Academy campaign, Jake Reed returns to the Academy program and will seek an opportunity off the bench from the No. 20 shirt. The Chicago Lion started all three games for the Academy last season and should make an impact whenever he enters the game on Saturday. Alan Aguilar earns a spot on the bench after an impressive Midwest title run with the Griffins.

The Backs

Scrumhalf Mathis Demandolx had a strong season for the Lions and hopes to carry that over to the Academy season. Fellow Lion Ciaran O'Connor could relieve him as a substitute, wearing the No. 22 jersey.

Demandolx combines with the team's captain, Sam Walsh, in the money roles. Walsh enjoyed a storied career at Cal Berkeley before matriculating to the USA 7s team. He made his senior debut at the 2022 rendition of the renowned Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Prior to the 2024 MLR season, Walsh signed with RFC Los Angeles. The former Golden Bear started two games and earned eight total caps. The versatile prospect, with the ability to play both flyhalf and fullback, could earn a senior contract with an impressive academy season.

It's an all-Lions midfield on Saturday afternoon. Shane Fata is an interesting prospect starting at inside center that is coming off a good club campaign. Chicago-native Jake Hidalgo should make his presence felt in the season opener. The outside center has 14 MLR caps, all with the Houston Sabercats, and started eight games during his three seasons in Houston.

First round draft pick Peyton Wall has been impressive throughout the opening weeks of the academy season. He displayed both his power and speed this past weekend at the Midwest Championships. The Indiana Hoosier will seek to make his first game-time impact from the left wing on Saturday.

Tom Nevara, a standout for the Chicago Blaze, returns to the Senior Academy side after impressing throughout the 2023 Academy season. The homegrown speedster starts on the right wing. He started one game and appeared off the bench twice last season.

The Academy team will enjoy having Luca Milne's veteran experience in the backfield. After starting all three games at flyhalf for the Academy last fall, the Lion shifts to fullback. This move gives the Hounds a ton of options on attack. Milne, combined with Sam Walsh, gives the Academy a pair of playmakers that will create exciting opportunities.

Center Owen McGuffin represents Des Moines Rugby Club when he takes the field from his No. 23 jersey. The Griffins' dangerous outside back Nolan Corley rounds out the matchday 24.

The game kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 PM from the Lions for Hope Sports Complex. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 here. 2025 Season Ticket Holders receive free admission to the game.

