Greg Peterson's Journey to 50 Eagles Caps

November 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







"Did I think I'd ever get there? No, probably not. But to now be sitting at the doorstep of it is pretty incredible and will be pretty emotional."

Getting your first cap at international level for any country is an honor and a brilliant achievement. St Mary's College graduate Erich Storti, the first overall pick in the MLR 2024 Draft, just experienced that joy in USA Eagles' win against Portugal last Saturday. But to go and represent your nation 50 times is an achievement that many could only wish for.

Greg Peterson will make that dream a reality, something that he says "will mean everything" not just to himself but also to his family. The giant second row forward first donned the Eagles jersey back in the November Tour of 2014. Now, ten years later he will captain the USA against Tonga this Saturday and earn his 50th Test cap.

"I don't think I've sat down and thought about the entire journey," says Peterson, who speaks through his cell phone after just finishing a training session with the Eagles as they prepare for Tonga.

"I've always looked back at small snippets and stuff, but I guess to look back properly over the last ten years, being involved with the Eagles, it's been a hell of a ride."

Peterson, born in Sydney, Australia, qualifies to play for the USA due to his American parents. His journey with the Eagles started when he came towards the end of his contract with Australia's Super Rugby franchise, New South Wales Waratahs. After spending the 2013 off-season in Chicago visiting family, Peterson connected with the USA Eagles Team Manager at the time, Tristian Lewis, to understand what potential opportunities might be in place to represent the nation of his parents.

"I sat around this big English pub in Chicago not really sure what to expect," says Peterson.

"Tristan was upfront and was interested in bringing me in. I had to wait until the end of my Waratahs contract before I could get involved in the Eagles set up. As soon as that contract finished, I was let go and the November 2014 Tour came around. I got an email to say I was in it and hopped on a plane to Europe."

So began his Eagles journey. On a cold night in Bucharest during the middle of November, the former Waratah sang the national anthem and poised himself on the substitute bench ready to make an impact against Romania.

"It was so cold and to be honest...I was bricking it!" remembers Peterson, who that night played alongside Mike Petri and Todd Clever, two Eagles legends who would go on to become half-centurions of their own.

"I don't remember too much about the game, probably because it was just so cold, but we won in the end and took back the Freedom Cup, something we hadn't done in a number of years."

The Eagles won that night 27-17 and Peterson made enough impact to keep him with the squad during that 2014 Tour. In fact, for the next number of years, Greg Peterson's name would rarely be left out of an Eagles squad. Other than through injury or obligations to play his professional club rugby in Europe, where he represented Leicester Tigers, Glasgow Warriors and Newcastle Falcons, Peterson became a go-to man that the USA would rely on.

Even though he is known by his teammates as 'Old Angry Greg', through his ability to see negatives in almost everything, the Australian-American was, and is, regarded by his USA counterparts as a guy to be around, a leader, destructive in attack and defense, with an incredible knowledge of the game. That is probably why current head coach Scott Lawrence decided to make Peterson his captain during 2024, to pull through the younger talent and lean on his experience.

"I always saw myself as just one of the workmen," says Peterson. "I put on my tin hat and did whatever the team needed from me. I guess that changed as I amassed some experience in the jersey and now I probably play a dad-like role to this current group. Scott wished for me to lead this young / inexperienced squad and it's been the greatest honor in my career. I've just tried to pass down the lessons I've learnt through my achievements and failures, and aim to inspire by leading from the front."

Respect is rightfully what Peterson receives, not just for his captaincy and soon to be 50 caps, but also for being a key consistent player for the Eagles over the years. Being involved in two Rugby World Cups, 2015 and 2019, and playing pivotal roles in some of USA Rugby's biggest wins.

"I'm fortunate to have some amazing memories to look back on," smiles Peterson.

"That win against Scotland in 2018 was a very special night. A few months later we got a first win over Samoa in San Sebastian, Spain. Even the win last week against Portugal, after so much heartache against the Portuguese in previous years, was definitely a proud day. I'm now hoping that this Tour is a fond memory as we look to get a result against Tonga this Saturday."

Whatever the result, it should be a memorable day for Peterson. A half century of caps for the USA Eagles is something that will mean so much, not just to him but also, as he suggests, to his family. "Tess (his wife) has done so much to support me," says Peterson. "Multiple, multiple weeks away, taking care of our two kids from age zero to my oldest. Even recently moving across to San Diego to play for the Legion. She's been on that journey, through the ups and downs. She's always been my rock. It'll mean just as much to her as it will mean for me."

Peterson isn't sure how many more USA Eagles Tours he might still be involved in, it's a perspective that means he now reflects on each of his 50 Test matches with great gratitude. Even if he steps away in the near future, the Australian born USA international has done more than enough to pay back USA Rugby, a nation and an organization that he praises as giving him "a second chance."

"This journey has crafted me as the player and the human that I am," says Peterson. "I can give a lot of credit to all the different programs, coaches, staff and players that have come in. It's wild, it's absolutely wild. I have to give a lot of thanks to a lot of people."

Watch Peterson & the USA Eagles take on Tonga this Saturday at 11:30AM ET.

Written by Will Hooley

Major League Rugby Stories from November 14, 2024

