Hounds' Duo Prepares for USA vs Japan Game

September 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

KUMAGAYA CITY, JPN - The United States Eagles are coming off hot from a win over Canada in their opening match of the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup. Head Coach Scott Lawrence will look to carry that momentum into their second match of the competition against Japan on Saturday.

Yesterday, Lawrence released his 23-man roster for the two nations' first meeting since 2019. The roster most notably includes a pair of Chicago Hounds players. Luke Carty gets the nod at flyhalf after an impressive man of the match performance against our rivals to the north. This will be Carty's 20th cap.

Major League Rugby veteran Nate Augspurger will earn his 45th international cap on Saturday, starting on the left wing in the number 11 jersey.

The Hounds' representation in this USA squad goes beyond the game day 23, however. Center Bryce Campbell was also named to the traveling roster for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup. Center Mark O'Keeffe, seeking his first test cap, was named among the non-traveling reserves. Meanwhile, a trio of Hounds in hooker Dylan Fawsitt, forward Luke White, and wing Noah Brown were all named to the wider player pool, but were ultimately unavailable.

The game kicks off at 5:05 AM live on Peacock.

