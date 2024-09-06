Seattle SeaWolves 2025 Season Tickets - Join the Family

September 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are more than just a rugby team-they are a community, a family, and a place where fans come together to share their passion for the sport. With the 2025 season just around the corner, there has never been a better time to join this incredible community by becoming a season ticket holder.

Shelton and Michelle Cooper, who were single-ticket buyers in 2024, have recently made the leap to becoming season ticket holders for the 2025 season. Their experience with the Seawolves last year transformed what started as a casual interest into a deep-rooted commitment. Here's why they made the change and why you should consider it too:

"Becoming Seawolves season ticket holders was not just a decision-it was a genuine commitment to a team that has completely captured our hearts. This past season was unforgettable, not just for the thrilling games but for the deep connections we formed with everyone involved. It was not about being just spectators; it was about becoming part of something bigger, something that felt like a second home.

From the very start, we were overwhelmed by the humility and kindness of everyone involved with the team. It wasn't just the players who impressed us, but every single member of the staff. There was an authenticity to them that resonated deeply with us, making us feel valued and connected. After each game, the players did not just disappear-they stayed to meet us, to chat, to share a piece of themselves. Those post-game moments, when they took the time to talk, laugh, and make us feel like we mattered, were absolutely magical. It wasn't just about autographs; it was about real human connection, and that is something we will always remember.

The Seawolves community of fans is equally remarkable. We found ourselves surrounded by people who share our passion and welcomed us as one of their own. Whether celebrating a victory or standing strong after a tough game, the camaraderie was palpable. Every match felt like a reunion with friends who share a common love for the team.

While the action on the field was exhilarating, it was the off-field experiences that solidified our decision to become season ticket holders. Being part of the Seawolves community-a place that feels like a second home, where the players, staff, and fans come together in unity-has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are eagerly anticipating more seasons, more memories, and more of that incredible feeling of belonging to this special Seawolves family."

Shelton and Michelle's story is a testament to the unique experience that comes with being a Seattle Seawolves season ticket holder. It's more than just watching rugby; it's about being part of a family that shares your passion and commitment.

Don't miss out on your chance to join this amazing community for the 2025 season. Secure your season tickets today and become a part of the Seattle Seawolves family!

