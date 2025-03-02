Hounds Defense Stifles New England in Dominant Week Three Win

March 2, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds held the New England Free Jacks to just one try in the dying moments of the match, defeating the reigning back-to-back champs in dominant fashion, 36-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Just moments after kick off, New England was pinged for a penalty. Adriaan Carelse, the Hounds' leading point scorer made them pay for the mistake, boosting the Dawgs' morale early on with a successful penalty attempt from near midfield.

It didn't take long for Chicago to work their way back into New England territory. Less than five minutes later, the Hounds were pounding on the door of the try line. They had the put-in at the scrum and drove New England backwards. The Free Jacks obviously did something wrong- which led to the referee calling for a Chicago penalty try. The Dawgs led 10-0 after just eight minutes.

It was back and forth stuff for the next 15 or so minutes. The Hounds' defense was stifling all attempts New England had to break through the line. When that didn't work- they tried to pepper the Hounds downfield through the kicking game. It didn't work either- the Hounds' back three of Noah Brown, Julian Dominguez, and Michael Hand II were too good in the aerial department.

The two heavyweight fighters were feeling each other out until once again, Chicago broke through. This time through the aforementioned fullback, Michael Hand II, making his Hounds' debut. He was money on the day in all aspects of his game- but did particularly well to finish off the score. Carelse's point after attempt was no good, but the Hounds still led 15-0 after a dominant half hour.

Chicago held strong to close the first half with a big defensive stand on the goalline. The Hounds forced a pivotal turnover and went into the sheds with a 15-0 lead.

Chicago didn't let up in the second half, even after losing two superstars in Julian Dominguez and Dylan Fawsitt to injury. Zabierek replaced the injured Fawsitt, and while it led to some difficulties at the lineout- it wasn't enough for New England to claw their way back into the game. The teams traded blows for the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

The Hounds had a prime opportunity to add to the scoreline in the 65th minute, moments after the second half water break. But an intentional knock on by New England replacement back, Brock Webster, resulted in another Chicago penalty try, and a Free Jacks' yellow card. The Dawgs were on top 22-0 after the automatic seven points.

Michael Baska added his first score of the season, second of his Hounds career, just five minutes later, finishing off a beautiful team try that saw center Bryce Campbell connect with replacement back Noah Flesch, who passed the rock to Baska. Baska had a lot of work to do in order to touch the ball down- but he did it. Replacement flyhalf, Chris Hilsenbeck, also making his Hounds' debut, converted the points-after attempt. 29-0 in favor of Chicago.

Chicago had an opportunity to record the first shoutout of our Major League Rugby career. But the pesky New England flyhalf, Jayson Potroz, ended that pipe dream in the 75th minute, crossing over for a score in the 75th minute.

The Hounds weren't ending today on that sour note, however. Second-year wing out of Indiana University Noah Brown saw an opportunity in the 79th minute. With the ball laying at the base of the ruck, and no New England defense in sight, Brown picked the ball up and raced under the sticks for his first try of the season- an automatic seven pointer. And with that, the final score became Chicago 36, New England 7.

The Dawgs' defense was the story of the day. They had multiple goal line stands, and had New England crossed over for any one of those scores- the game likely could have gone a lot differently. Michael Hand II was another revelation on debut. His calm demeanor and undeniable athletic traits posed a problem for New England- and he stuck his hand up for contention on every roster moving forward.

The Dawgs look to carry their momentum on the road next week, taking on the Miami Sharks, who sit in first place atop the eastern conference standings.

Chicago: 36

Tries:

Penalty try (2), Michael Hand II, Michael Baska, Noah Brown

Conversions:

Adriaan Carelse (0/1)

Chris Hilsenbeck (1/1)

Penalties:

Adriaan Carelse (1/1)

New England: 7

Tries:

Jayson Potroz, full seven pointer

