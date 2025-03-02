Seawolves 16th Man Unite the Home Opener Is Just 6 Days Away.

March 2, 2025

Seattle Seawolves fans, we need you! Our boys battled hard in a nail-biting 24-21 loss to the Houston SaberCats and are returning to Seattle for the Home Opener in just 8 days and we need you there.

After an early Houston lead, the Seawolves roared back with powerful tries from Huw Taylor, Kerron van Vuuren, and Devin Short. But with the game on the line, two costly red cards left us shorthanded, and Houston took advantage in the final moments.

Fans you know this team and you know their heart. The fight isn't over- it's just beginning.

The Coffee Cup. The MLR Championship Rematch. The Rivalry Continues.

This isn't just another game. We're facing the reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks, in a high-stakes rematch of last season's epic playoff showdown. This coast to coast rivalry runs deep, and this time, it's on our turf and the team is hungry to secure this win.

We don't use the term "16th man" lightly. The intimidation our opponents feel coming here is real and it's because we have the most passionate fans in the league. We need you in the stands, bringing the energy, the noise, and the chants that makes the Sea Wall unbreakable.

