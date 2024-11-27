Hounds Announce Partnership with Clark Street Sports as Official Merchandise Partner and Retailer

November 27, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds, Chicago's professional rugby franchise, are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Clark Street Sports, the renowned sports fan retailer in Chicago. As part of this partnership, Clark Street Sports will serve as the Official Merchandise Partner and Retailer for the Chicago Hounds, bringing fans a wide range of exclusive team gear and apparel ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clark Street Sports, a true Chicago institution known for its passion for sports and dedication to the fans," said James English, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Hounds. "This partnership will provide our fans with easy access to high-quality merchandise that shows their support for the Hounds. Clark Street Sports shares our commitment to enhancing the fan experience, and we are excited to join forces to bring new and exciting products to the Hounds' fanbase."

Clark Street Sports, which has been a staple in the Chicago sports landscape for years, is known for its extensive selection of team apparel, memorabilia, and sports gear. Through this partnership, Hounds' fans will now be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at Clark Street Sports' multiple locations across the city as well as through their online store.

As part of the partnership, Clark Street Sports will launch an exclusive collection of Chicago Hounds merchandise, including apparel, hats, and other fan gear, available in-store and online launching in early December. Fans can also expect special promotions and limited-edition items throughout the season.

The Chicago Hounds and Clark Street Sports look forward to bringing rugby fans closer to the team and enhancing the game-day experience with this exciting new partnership.

