Argentinian Star Gonzalo Bertranou Signs with RFCLA Until End of 2027

November 27, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Argentinian Test scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou has signed with RFCLA, in a major coup for the team ahead of season 2025.

Bertranou has signed for two seasons, set to use the LA franchise as a springboard for a 2027 Rugby World Cup push.

The 30-year-old debuted for the Pumas in 2015 and has earned more than 65 Test caps, including featuring in historic away victories over the All Blacks and Springboks and Wallabies as the the starting halfback in 2024.

He joins RFCLA from Cardiff, after signing a loan deal to move to the Welsh capital from rivals Dragons RFC.

Gonzalo at his best against the All Blacks this season. Photo: Getty Images Bertranou started his professional career with the Argentina XV in 2013, in 2016 he joined the first ever Argentinian team to play Super rugby.

When Covid hit in 2020, the Jaguares' Super Rugby involvement ended and Bertranou moved over to the Dragons RFC.

He is far from alone as a South American in the MLR, joining Test teammates such as Tomas Cubelli in the North American competition.

"I am very excited to join Rugby Football Club Los Angeles," Bertranou said.

Gonzalo and Los Pumas finished 4th of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo X "This is a huge challenge in my career, and I am ready to give my best on the field.

"I want to contribute to the success of the team and the league, working alongside my teammates to achieve great things.

"On a personal and family level, this is the best decision I could make, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity, and I can't wait to start this new chapter here in Los Angeles."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said the club was thrilled to be able to add Bertranou next season.

"Gonzalo is a great addition for us," he said.

"A lot of teams around the world want a player of his calibre, so there were a lot of conversations with him and his team, but we're really glad he decided to come to LA."

While a number of MLR players have won international caps, there are fewer who are current Tier One Test players, with Bertranou set to play a critical role in the side.

"Every club over the course of the MLR has had some really good quality players," Hoiles said.

'I don't know that there's been too many Tier One current Test players that have chosen the MLR to be the competition to help get them through to the next World Cup, though," he said.

"I think that's a really good sign for the competition as a whole, as well as our club."

Bertranou's experience will also be invaluable in an LA squad that includes a number of young backs.

