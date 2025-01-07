Hounds Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today their preseason schedule in lead up to the 2025 Major League Rugby season. The team travels to Charlotte, North Carolina and Houston, Texas in consecutive weeks for matchups with Anthem and the Sabercats, respectively.

Chicago Hounds at Carolina Anthem

Saturday, February 1st

Chicago's first taste of preseason action comes from Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday February 1st. The Hounds went 2-0 against Anthem last season, but the Charlotte-based team added a lot of new talent this offseason.

They selected outside back Erich Storti with the first overall pick of the 2024 Collegiate Draft this past August, a player that MLR fans will monitor closely throughout the season. The team also signed Sam Golla, the first overall pick from the 2022 Collegiate Draft, for the new campaign.

Due to this influx of talent, Hounds' fans should expect a much more competitive series when these squads take the field during the regular season. Chicago hosts Carolina on Sunday, April 13th and fans can purchase tickets for the game here. The Hounds then travel back to Charlotte in Week 15, kicking off from American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday May 24.

Chicago Hounds at Houston Sabercats

Saturday, February 8th

The following week, the Hounds hit the road once more, traveling to Houston for a preseason matchup against the Sabercats. It will be interesting to see how the respective coaching staffs treat this game; the two teams then face off just a week later to open up the 2025 MLR regular season.

The Hounds are 0-3 lifetime against the Sabercats and will be seeking their first win over the team, regardless of the game's preseason status. Despite being in different conferences, the Hounds and the Sabercats face each other twice this season. The Cats host the Hounds in the season opener on Sunday, February 15. The Hounds return the favor during the last week of the season for a special edition Wednesday Night Rugby game on June 4th.

