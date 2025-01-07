Major League Rugby and Onrise Unveil Partnership

January 7, 2025







DALLAS - Major League Rugby announced today that Onrise will serve as the Official Mental Health Provider of the league. The first-of-its-kind partnership will provide the MLR community with comprehensive mental health care and support designed specifically for athletes.

Onrise's athlete-specific resources will be accessible to MLR players, coaches and referees, spanning from peer support delivered by retired athletes, in addition to therapy, psychiatric care and 24/7/365 crisis services.

"Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness in the sport of rugby, and the mental health of our players, coaches and officials is paramount to our league's success," said MLR Chief Operating Officer Graeme Bradbury. "Onrise is widely known across the professional sports space, and we are excited to provide an unprecedented amount of resources for all of our league members. We look forward to continuing to grow this offering for members of the MLR community."

The partnership complements the league's ongoing efforts to tackle stigmas surrounding mental health. In October, the league launched MLR Wellness, an initiative that extended the league's mental health offerings to players and fans. Since 2022, the league has partnered with LooseHeadz, an organization that strives to place a mental health lead at every rugby team and provide them with a toolkit of resources to support players' mental fitness. During the 2025 season, LooseHeadz and Onrise will collaborate around these initiatives.

"Onrise is excited to be the Official Mental Health Provider of Major League Rugby," said Kim Quigley, MD, CEO of Onrise. "In addition to providing mental health support to players and coaches, Onrise will also be available to MLR referees in a first-of-its-kind engagement. In a fast, physical game like rugby, players wear an armor of toughness. At Onrise, we want MLR athletes to know it's ok to fortify that armor with tools to improve your mental wellbeing. We commend MLR's commitment to prioritize mental health and look forward to a long and impactful relationship."

The announcement represents a key alignment for MLR and the Major League Rugby Players' Association (MLRPA), a step that enhances existing league mental health initiatives while also creating new service offerings, programs and resources for players to use.

"We are proud to jointly announce the strategic partnership with Onrise, a leader in athlete mental health support. This first of its kind collaboration between the MLR, MLRPA, and OnRise solidifies the shared commitment to the well-being of our players, both on and off the field. Mental health is the cornerstone of an athlete's overall performance and quality of life, and

through Onrise's expert services, we are providing our players real support that they need to thrive," said Chris Mattina, President of the MLRPA.

"As part of this partnership, Onrise will offer comprehensive and fully confidential mental health resources, including counseling, therapy, and wellness programs tailored to the unique challenges faced by our players. This initiative is designed to foster a culture of openness, transparency, and well-being within Major League Rugby and the Players Association, creating a positive environment for all involved in the league. We recognize that the challenges of elite-level competition extend beyond physical performance, and we are committed to ensuring that mental health is prioritized as part of our ongoing efforts to support our players holistically."

Onrise boasts a robust history of helping professional athletes and works with a number of professional teams, organizations and leagues, including Inter Miami FC, the Major League Soccer Players' Association, USA Track & Field Athletes' Commission, United Football League Players' Association and Professional Women's' Hockey League.

For more information on Onrise, visit www.onrise.care/.

For more information on LooseHeadz, visit looseheadz.co.uk/.

