Hounds Add Pair to Contract Extension List

October 21, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- Chicago's professional rugby franchise today announced the contract extensions of two domestic players. The Hounds agreed to terms with flanker Lucas Rumball and wing Michael Hand II.

Lucas Rumball

The forward pack got another bolster with the contract extension of capped Canadian-international Lucas Rumball. After spending the first five seasons of his MLR career with the Toronto Arrows, the flanker signed with the Hounds prior to the 2024 season.

Rumball started in the Hounds' week one win over the Miami Sharks and appeared in 12 total contests on the season. The versatile back row player registered 628 minutes and five starts. Over the course of his career, Rumball has been one of the most reliable defenders in the league. It was no different in 2024, as the flanker completed a staggering 110 of his 116 tackle attempts (95%). Additionally, Rumball has been one of the best breakdown merchants in the league over the course of his career, accumulating 54 breakdown steals.

Rumball earned First-Team All-Pro honors after a dominant 2021 season. He finished the year with 19 breakdown steals and 228 tackles, both career highs. In addition to his Major League Rugby accolades, Rumball is the captain of the Canadian National team. With over 40 caps, he is one of the most accomplished players in their squad.

The openside-flanker specialist combined with Mac Jones last season to form one of the best openside tandems in the league. With both players signed to contract extensions, this will be a storyline to watch. Similar to last preseason, Chicago fans can expect another intriguing battle for the No. 7 shirt throughout training camp.

Michael Hand II

In addition to re-signing to MLR veterans, the Hounds put pen to paper with an up-and-coming prospect that made waves throughout the 2024 season. The club announced today they agreed to terms with wing Michael Hand II.

Midway through last season, the Hounds loaned the Irish speedster to the Miami Sharks in an effort to get him more meaningful playing time. The move paid off for both parties, as Hand injected offensive fire power into the team's struggling attack.

He finished his rookie season with eight appearances, six starts, and 24 ball carries for 238 meters (9.9 meters-per-carry). Despite only registering 24 carries, Hand scored three tries, beat five defenders, and made one clean break. On defense, the wing completed 27 of his 34 tackle attempts.

Prior to the Hounds, Hand was a standout player in both the All-Ireland League with Cork Constitution, and the American collegiate rugby landscape. The domestic-qualified outside back spent the 2022 season studying at Baylor University and dominated the Red River conference during his time there. Hand earned the Red River Conference Player of the Year award in 2022.

Additionally, the wing has been climbing the USA Age-Grade ladder for the last few years. He earned selection to the USA Under-20 team in 2020. Most recently, Hand has been featuring for the USA 7s developmental team. He is currently training with the team at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.

Last week, the Hounds announced the contract extensions of back row Luke White, center Bryce Campbell, and wing Noah Brown. Prior to the conclusion of the 2024 season, Chicago agreed to terms on an extension with flanker Mac Jones, tying the 2024 Second-Team All-Pro selection to the Hounds through the 2026 season.

2025 Chicago Hounds' Roster to Date:

Maclean Jones, back row

Luke White, back row

Lucas Rumball, back row

Bryce Campbell, center

Noah Brown, wing

Michael Hand II, wing

