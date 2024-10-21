Seattle Seawolves Sign Juan Pablo Zeiss as New Tight Head Prop

October 21, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Our Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to announce the signing of Juan Pablo Zeiss, an experienced and formidable tight head prop from Bariloche, Argentina. Standing at 1.83 meters and weighing 126 kg, Juan brings both power and skill to our front row as we look forward to the upcoming Major League Rugby (MLR) season.

Juan's rugby career has spanned several prominent clubs, starting at Pay Ubre Rugby Club when he was just 9 years old. After playing for Pehuenes and Los Matreros Rugby Club, he advanced to professional rugby with Argentina's Jaguares, competing in Super Rugby during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His international experience includes eight caps for Los Pumas, representing Argentina at the highest level.

In the MLR, Juan's talent has shone through during his time with the Houston Sabercats and Dallas Jackals, earning him spots on the All-MLR First XV in 2022 and 2023, as well as the Second XV in 2024. He has consistently been recognized in the MLR Team of the Week, underscoring his significant impact on the pitch.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "From experience, we know the importance of having quality dominant scrummaging props to share the load throughout the season. We're delighted to add Juan to our tight head department."

When asked about joining the Seattle Seawolves, Juan shared, "I'm excited to be part of the Seawolves, a team with a strong rugby community and one of the most competitive sides in the MLR. I'm ready to help the team fight for the shield next season."

Beyond his prowess in rugby, Juan is also a passionate cook, bringing his love for the kitchen to his life off the pitch. His diverse talents and dedication to the game make him a unique addition to the Seawolves roster, both on and off the pitch.

As we prepare for the new season, we eagerly anticipate the strength and experience Juan will bring to the squad. Welcome to the Seattle Seawolves, Juan Pablo Zeiss! We can't wait to see you take the pitch and help drive us towards another successful season.

