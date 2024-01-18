Hot Stove Banquet Raises over $12,000 for United Way

The Williamsport Crosscutters 16th Hot Stove Banquet was held January 17 at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.

The event featured former Pirate World Champion pitcher Kent Tekulve & Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian.

The event, presented in part by Bower Electric, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, Journey Bank, UPMC, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette and the stations of iHeart Radio Williamsport, was also highlighted by auctions that featured a wealth of sports memorabilia.

The night also included the induction of Chris Carlin, of ESPN Radio, into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame. Carlin began his sports broadcast career with the Williamsport Cubs in 1994 and '95. Denise Day, a South Williamsport multi-sport athlete and softball standout with the University of Nebraska and Team USA, was honored as the 2024 inductee to the Williamsport Sports Walk.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening benefitted the Lycoming County United Way who were presented with a check for $12,150.

The Crosscutters 2024 season opens on June 4 when the Cutters host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Season tickets, bonus books and mini-plans are available online at Crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

