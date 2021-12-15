Hot Rods Set up Tornado Relief Auction Online

Bowling Green, Kentucky-The Bowling Green Hot Rods, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced the team will hold a special online auction to aid in relief efforts across South-Central Kentucky. The auction will feature many items and experiences donated from around baseball with 100% of the proceeds staying local to help the Bowling Green community rebuild.

"Our staff and stadium are fine, but just a little over a mile from the ballpark is completely devastated," Hot Rods GM/COO Eric C. Leach said in a letter to other Minor League Baseball teams earlier this week. "Over 500 homes and 100+ businesses have been destroyed, and sadly (multiple) deaths from the storms have been confirmed. Our goal now is to serve our community in the best way possible, and this is where we need your help!"

The baseball community responded in droves to Leach's call for action. Autographs from baseball Hall of Famers like Cal Ripken Jr. and Joe Torre will be available for bidding as well as signatures from others around entertainment like Bill Murray. Others have donated things like special experiences for events and non-baseball-related items. All proceeds from the auction will stay in the community thanks to partnerships with the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky and the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund.

Those looking to bid on items can do so through the Hot Rods website (www.bghotrods.com) over a 10-day period beginning Thursday when the auction goes live.

On Friday, December 17, Blood Assurance will be conducting a blood drive at Bowling Green Ballpark. Those who wish to donate can sign up online . Limited spots are available.

