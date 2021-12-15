BlueClaws Charities Launches Annual Suite Raffle

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the official non-profit organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, has launched their annual Luxury Suite Raffle, through which seven winners will each earn a 10-game share of a 2022 BlueClaws Luxury Suite.

The one-of-a-kind, raffle benefits BlueClaws Charities, their Community Partners, and other organizations that receive grants from the team's non-profit.

"This is a very popular fundraiser that we've done for the last few years and really appreciate the support we've received from the community," said BlueClaws Charities President Kevin Fenstermacher. "We sell a limited number of tickets and offer a great prize - we can't wait for the drawing this spring!"

BlueClaws Charities sells only 300 raffle tickets at $100 each. Seven winners will be selected and each winner gets a 10-game share of a 2022 Luxury Suite, a $4,950 value.

Ticket purchasers also receive a one-time use coupon for 25% in the team store, a voucher for four reserve seat tickets to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (April 8th), and the ability to rent up to two Suites at a special rate for $600 (normally $850).

HOW TO ORDER: call 732-901-7000 option 3.

"This raffle is one of BlueClaws Charities' biggest fundraisers and supports our annual grant program," said Fenstermacher. "This year, we were able to award grants to 31 different organizations throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties that do amazing work here at the Jersey Shore. Support for initiatives like our Suite Raffle lets us help more of these worthwhile organizations each year."

BlueClaws Luxury Suites are private boxes for 20 and include indoor/outdoor seating, climate control, TV, a private server, access to the suite-level bar, and a panoramic view of the game.

The drawing will take place on Friday, March 25th at 3:00 pm EST and streamed live on the BlueClaws Facebook page.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

