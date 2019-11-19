Hot Rods Announce Second-Annual Charity Dinner and Silent Auction

BOWLING GREEN BALLPARK (Bowling Green, KY) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and member of the Midwest League, are excited to announce their second-annual Charity Dinner sponsored by Van-Meter Insurance featuring guest speaker and two-time MLB All-Star Rob Dibble. The event will take place on January 30, 2020, at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green and will feature a silent auction.

Dibble, who made stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Milwaukee Brewers over a seven-year career, will join the Hot Rods for their second-annual Charity Dinner. While the right-handed reliever was best known for being a member of the 1990 World Series Champion Reds team and a member of the "Nasty Boys" bullpen, he's also enjoyed a successful career after baseball.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Norton Children's Hospital, Stuff the Bus, and Kids on the Block. There will also be a silent auction and bar during the event, as well.

"We're excited to host another charity dinner and partner with these three organizations," said Hot Rods COO/General Manager Eric C. Leach. "Last years' event was fantastic and we're looking forward to another incredible night!"

In January of 2019, the Hot Rods hosted their inaugural dinner featuring Hall of Famer George Foster with great success. The event raised over $5,100 for local charities. As an organization, the Hot Rods donated $300,000 in gifts, in-kind donations, and donations back to South Central Kentucky.

"The Bowling Green Hot Rods are a vital community partner for not only Stuff the Bus but numerous outlets," said Tony Rose of Stuff the Bus and host of the Tony Rose Show. "We are in debt to the Hot Rods and their incredible front office for allowing us to be part of their programs that help us with our mission statement of creating a level playing field for all students."

The event will start at 5:00 PM with a meet-and-greet with Dibble until 5:30 PM. A meet-and-greet with the general public with the guest speaker will begin at 5:30 PM and conclude at 6:30 PM, when dinner will begin.

Tables are available for $400 while individual tickets are on sale for $40. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 270-901-2121, www.bghotrods.com or at Bowling Green Ballpark prior to the event.

Ticket packages for the 2020 season are on sale now! Fans can choose from a Holiday pack that includes six tickets and an All-Star shirt for $60 and an All-Star Holiday Pack with six tickets, tickets to both the 2020 Midwest League Home Run Derby and Fanfest, as well as an All-Star Game ticket and a tee-shirt for $85! Individual tickets will be available beginning in February 2020. For the event package information please visit www.bghotrods.com or call 270-901-2121.

