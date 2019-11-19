South Bend Cubs Offer 2020 Black Friday Sales

November 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - For the sixth year in a row, the South Bend Cubs will offer a Black Friday Ticket Package, available starting at midnight on November 29. Holiday sales will also begin at the Cubs Den Team Store, beginning November 25

The South Bend Cubs Black Friday Ticket Package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2020 regular season game. The package also includes a ticket voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat, four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Cubs Den Team Store or Four Winds Field concession stands.

This all-inclusive package, valued at over $200, is only $99. Only 100 packages will be available starting at midnight on Friday, November 29.

Holiday sales have already begun at the Cubs Den Team Store. For every $25 gift certificate purchased, receive a free $5 gift certificate for the Cubs Den. Plus, 2019 Midwest League Championship apparel and Los Cabritos Maldichos merchandise is also available. Additional sales will be announced next week on the South Bend Cubs social media platforms.

The Cubs Den Team Store have extended their store hours for the holidays.

Monday - Friday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Special Holiday Exceptions

Thanksgiving Day, November 28: CLOSED

Black Friday, November 29: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Eve, December 24: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Christmas Day, December 25: CLOSED

December 26 - January 1: CLOSED

January 2: 10:00am - 4:00pm

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 19, 2019

South Bend Cubs Offer 2020 Black Friday Sales - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.