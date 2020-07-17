Hot-Hitting RedHawks Pile up 14 Runs, Rout Dogs

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored 11 runs in the first four innings and coasted to a 14-2 win over the Chicago Dogs in front of a sell-out crowd of 1,400 Friday night.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Ryan Thurston

Losing Pitcher: LHP Eric Stout

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: Harrison Smith. Smith, who started the night on Chicago's bench, blasted an RBI double in the eighth inning to score the Dogs' second run. The two-way player then pitched a clean ninth inning, allowing no runs and no hits.

Next:

Who? Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs. Chicago Dogs, Game Two

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Tyler Pike (Fargo-Moorhead) vs. LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago)

Tickets: TheChicagoDogs.com/tickets

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: Late in the game, Fargo-Moorhead pitcher Brent Jones entered as a pinch runner for hobbled catcher Dylan Kelly. He proceeded to play right field and log his first professional at-bat, becoming an Eddie Butler strikeout victim.

