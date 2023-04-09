Hoppers Get First Series Win in Extra Innings

The Greensboro Grasshoppers get their first series win of the season defeating the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-3 on April 9. The Hoppers move to 2-1 on the season while the Renegades fall to 1-2. The Grasshoppers tallied seven hits with one error on the Renegades eight hits and two errors.

Mike Jarvis led the Grasshoppers going 3-4 with one home run, two RBI, one stolen base, and one run scored. Angel Basabe followed behind going 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits were also tallied by Jase Bowen and Brenden Dixon with a double.

The Grasshoppers had a bullpen day starting with Jaycob Deese on the mound, who recorded three strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run on three innings of work. Will Kobos took the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season.

Trevor Holloway took the loss for the Renegades and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers head to Lakewood, NJ to face the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on April 11at 6:35 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball, visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

