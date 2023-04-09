BlueClaws Battle Back But Fall 4-2 Sunday in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws trailed 4-0 after seven but battled back and had the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but fell 4-2 on Sunday to the Cyclones, who took two of three in the season-opening series.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Brooklyn plated four runs off Jason Ruffcorn (0-1). Kevin Kendall walked with the bases loaded for the game's first run. Alex Ramirez then singled home two for a 3-0 lead. Cam Wynne entered and surrendered an RBI single to Jaylen Palmer to give the Cyclones a 4-0 lead.

The BlueClaws, however, rallied in the ninth. Anthony Quirion hit his first home run as a BlueClaw to cut the lead to 4-1. After two reached, Marcus Lee Sang singled home Andrick Nava to make it 4-2. Following a Hao Yu Lee single that loaded the bases, Daniel Juarez was summoned from the Brooklyn bullpen.

Juarez, who earned his first save, got Leandro Pineda to pop out and struck out Rixon Wingrove to end the game.

Jordan Geber (1-0), who allowed one run in 4.1 innings of relief, earned the win.

BlueClaws starter Matt Osterberg went four excellent innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five. Lee Sang, Lee, Nick Ward, Quirion, Nava, and Jared Carr had a hit apiece for the BlueClaws.

Carr, Lee and Ward each stole a base for the BlueClaws, who had 15 steals in the three-game series.

The BlueClaws head home and kickoff the ShoreTown schedule on Tuesday at 6:35 pm against Greensboro.

