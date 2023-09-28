Hoosier State Tenderloins to be Featured Monday on MLB Network, Fans Can Vote Online for Best Alternate Identity

September 28, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be featured nationally on MLB Network during the inaugural Minor League Baseball Awards Show, airing Monday (Oct. 2) at 8 p.m.

The TinCaps are one of eight finalists for the "Best Alternate Identity" category. For four games from Aug. 3-6, the 'Caps played as the Hoosier State Tenderloins. Parkview Field had a fairgrounds vibe, while breaded tenderloins were indeed on the menu, and the team wore special uniforms. Click here to learn more about the Hoosier State Tenderloins Series presented by Indiana Pork. Fans can vote for the Tenderloins. Voting ends Friday (Sept. 29) at noon, and the winner will be revealed during the MiLB Awards Show.

Additionally, Robby Snelling is one of three finalists for Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year. The 19-year-old left-hander was with the TinCaps from June 27 through Aug. 21. Over seven starts, Snelling posted a 2.34 ERA with 40 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings. He began the season with Single-A Lake Elsinore and finished with Double-A San Antonio. Overall, in 22 combined starts, he had a 1.82 ERA with 118 punchouts in 103 2/3 frames. Last week the Padres named Snelling their Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Snelling and catcher Ethan Salas are two of the three finalists for Minor League Debut of the Year. At the age of 17, Salas was the youngest and highest-rated prospect in Fort Wayne's franchise history. He was with the 'Caps from Aug. 8-21, starting nine games. MLB.com ranks Salas as not just the top Padres prospect, but the fifth best prospect in all of baseball. Like Snelling, Salas also suited up for the Storm and the Missions.

Former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of three finalists for Best Single-Game Performance. In an April appearance with Triple-A El Paso, the 2017 Fort Wayne star hit three home runs and had eight RBIs.

Other awards that will be presented during the program include Hitting Prospect of the Year, All-MiLB Teams, Breakout Player of the Year, Defensive Play of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Team of the Year, and Home Runs of the Year. The show, hosted by Matt Vasgersian, will also recognize Best Feel-Good Moments, Best Bat Dogs, and Best Food. The Awards Show further expands MLB Network's coverage of the Minor Leagues.

"It's awesome to see our brand get this extra exposure," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We appreciate everyone who's taking a quick moment to vote for the Hoosier State Tenderloins. After a great season on and off the field, hopefully we can add one more win."

