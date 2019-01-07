Hooks Job Fair January 16-17

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club are hosting a job fair Wednesday, January 16 and Thursday, January 17 at Whataburger Field. The sessions are from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Hooks are seeking candidates for the following part-time positions: parking attendant, kid zone attendant, greeter, retail associate, box office associate, grounds crew, 50-50 raffle, access control (security), and prize wheel.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, is also taking applicants.

Interviews will be completed onsite.

For more information, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

