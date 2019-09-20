Honkers Field Manager Thomas Walker Hired by San Jose State

September 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers are pleased to announce Field Manager Thomas Walker has been hired as an assistant coach at San Jose State University for the 2020 college baseball season. His duties with the San Jose State baseball program will not allow him to return to the Honkers dugout for a 3rd season.

"We are excited for Thomas as he continues his coaching career as an assistant at San Jose State", explained Honkers General Manager Jay Fanta. "This is a great opportunity for Thomas and his performance as the Honkers Field Manager over the past two seasons helped put him in a position to receive this opportunity. We appreciate the contributions Thomas made to the Honkers organization and the Rochester community over the past three summers. He will be missed."

Walker who started in 2017 as a Honkers assistant coach managed the Honkers to a 72-72 record over the past two seasons including a 38-34 record in 2019. The 2017 Honkers lead the entire Northwoods League in home runs with 76 in 2017.

"I'd like to thank the entire Honkers organization for the tremendous opportunity I was given. To the Honker fans, thank you for the support over the past three summers. Most importantly, I want to thank all the players who choose to come play in the Northwoods League and in Rochester during that time. The experience being the manager of the Rochester Honkers prepared me for this next step in my career and I am extremely grateful for everyone who was apart of it, explained Walker."

The Honkers plan to formally announce a new Field Manager that will lead the team in 2020 next week.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.