New Year, Same Dedicated Field Manager

September 20, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce the return of Field Manager Marcus Pointer for the 2020 season. "When I first committed to managing here, I had no intention of coaching just 1 year in Duluth. My goal was to bring a championship to Duluth and it still remains the same. I have enjoyed the friendships made from inside the organization and outside in the community and am excited to come back."

General Manager Greg Culver added, "We've had Marcus's back from the start, he's our guy and we completely trust not only his coaching style and what he brings to the team but also how he handles himself off the field and in our community. He's a stand-up guy and his drive to bring a championship to Duluth is one of the many reasons why he's back [...] Marcus is committed to this team 100%, He's absolutely great coaching our players and they enjoy playing, not only here in Duluth, but for him and his staff, we've had a handful of last years players tell me they want to return because they have something to prove and that says something."

The 2019 Huskies season was a lot wrapped up into 3 short months of baseball. Overall, it was a learning curve for the Duluth Huskies coaching staff. "I was able to use these moments as growth opportunities and I'm excited to meet the challenge again next summer. The Huskies need playoff baseball, and then, may the best team win, and I like our chances," mentioned Coach Pointer. He is confident the Huskies fans can expect to see another exciting team, "We will have a mix of players from all school types and conferences."

Coach Pointer wants to thank the fans along with the team owner Michael Rosenzweig, General Manager Greg Culver and the rest of the Huskies' Interns and Staff.

Through this offseason, stay connected with the Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with duluthhuskies.com for any official news of the 2020 season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 20, 2019

New Year, Same Dedicated Field Manager - Duluth Huskies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.