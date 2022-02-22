Honkers and Hormel Institute Team up for 'A League of Their Own Night'

The Rochester Honkers are teaming up with The Hormel Institute in Austin, MN for "A League Of Their Own Night". The Honkers and Hormel Institute are celebrating the 1992 film's 30th anniversary, in addition to the impact it had on women in baseball. The Honkers will bring in special guests for the night, including Megan Cavanagh. Cavanagh played Marla Hooch in the Penny Marshall directed classic.

Megan and the other guests (to be named at a later date) will participate in a pre-game Q&A and will be available before and during the game for autograph signings and photo ops. They will then participate in pre-game festivities and cheer on the Honkers take on the La Crosse Loggers.

The Hormel Institute's Marketing and Communications Manager, Raquel Hellman said, "The Hormel Institute is thrilled to be partnering with the Rochester Honkers to celebrate women in baseball and the iconic film 'A League of Their Own'. We look forward to working with Megan Cavanagh, who shares our dedication to cancer research."

Honkers Director of Sales, Clint Narramore added, "We are excited to be able to bring in Megan to meet our fans. This is another exciting piece of our renewed atmosphere and fan experience and we look forward to hosting these types of events annually. The Honkers are thankful for partners like The Hormel Institute. They have been amazing to work with on this project."

After the game, the Honkers will show 'A League Of Their Own' on a giant screen and fans will be invited to the grandstands to watch the movie. Single game tickets go on sale May 1st, but group tickets can be purchased now. You can lock in your group outing for this special night by calling (507) 289-1170.

The Rochester Honkers begin their 29th season of play on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

