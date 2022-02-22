Wausau Woodchucks Announce Front Office Additions

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks have recently added to the team's Front Office Staff with the additions of former interns Brianne Barta and Ryan Malone.

Brianne joined the Front Office as the Manager of Operations, Food & Beverage, back in October after serving as a Ballpark Operations Intern during the 2021 season. As the Manager of Operations, Food & Beverage Brianne will be responsible for overseeing the food and beverage operations of Athletic Park, from hiring and training game day employees to implementing a great concession and hospitality menu for fans. Brianne has a degree in Mathematics and Business Administration from St. Norbert College where she was a college athlete.

Ryan interned for the Woodchucks during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a video production intern and is joining the Front Office as the Marketing & Creative Services Manager. In this role he will be responsible for creating content for various platforms, overseeing the game day video production team, and working with the rest of the front office to fulfill corporate contracts. Ryan recently graduated from UW - Stevens Point with a degree in communications with a media studies emphasis.

"We are excited to be able to bring some of our former summer interns into full time positions within our Front Office," says Mark Macdonald, Woodchucks owner, "Their previous experience with the team will help them greatly as they transition into full time roles with the Woodchucks."

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

