Honkers Add 2 Wildcats for 2020

The Rochester Honkers added two players from the University of Arizona today. Jacob Shaver and Kaden Hopson will play in Rochester under the lights this summer.

Shaver is a 5'8", 185-pound freshman middle infielder from Riverton Utah. A graduate of Jordan High School, Shaver hit .340 with 30 runs scored and 24 RBI as a senior. Of his 35 hits that season, 18 were extra-base hits, including 11 doubles and two home runs. He was the number 6 overall recruit out of the state of Utah, and 500th overall in the country. Shaver redshirted in the 2020 season with the Wild Cats.

Hopson is a 6'1", 199-pound freshman catcher hailing from Redlands, California. With an athletic build, Hopson is both capable behind the plate and with the bat. The seventh-ranked catcher out of California, Hopson hit .426 with 25 runs scored and 15 RBI as a senior at Redlands East Valley High School on his way to a first-team all-conference selection. He was also first-team all-conference his sophomore year and second-team All-Conference his junior year.

