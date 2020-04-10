2020 National Anthem Auditions Are Going Virtual

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce the partnership with Renewal by Andersen exclusively by Heritage Window and Door to bring you this season's National Anthem Auditions. As both businesses are adamant about following the current "Stay at Home Orders" Minnesota is currently in, the Huskies are bringing the Auditions to you on the official Duluth Huskies website.

The Auditions will be open starting this Saturday, April 11 and end on Wednesday the 15th, Jackie Robinson Day, what a better way to remember #42 than auditioning for singing our Anthem in America's favorite pastime.

All details for auditions will be listed on the Duluth Huskies page this Saturday morning. Along with any changes during this unknown time of sports overall and of course, always keeping the health and safety of the great Huskies fans a number one priority. Be sure to stay checked in with all of the Huskies pages including duluthhuskies.com, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

