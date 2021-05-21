Honkers 2021 Assistant Coaches Unveiled

May 21, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers are pleased to announce the 2021 assistant coaching staff, led by field manager Paul Weidner. The first-year head coach's staff is rounded out by assistants Eddie Cribby, Derek Dahlke and Joe Morris.

Cribby joins the Honkers from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wa., where he serves as an assistant coach. A new addition to the Loggers staff, Cribby works primarily in outfield development and recruiting. In Rochester, Cribby will serve as the team's hitting coach and bench coach. Outside of UPW, Cribby is also the head coach of the Washington A's, an 18-and-under club baseball organization in Seattle. He played collegiately at Columbia Basin College before earning his degree in finance from the University of Washington. Coach Cribby and his wife Katarina have one daughter, Sóley, born in 2020.

"Eddie is an incredibly high character leader with a great feel for the game," Weidner said. "His ability to connect with people was so obvious to me in the interview process. Having him as my hitting coach and bench coach for the summer will be such a great experience for these players. I'm lucky to have him and the players will be lucky to be coached by him."

Dahlke is completing his masters degree in Coaching from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn., where he serves as SMSU's pitching coach. He will fill the same role in Rochester this summer, manning the Honkers' pitching staff for the 72-game season and overseeing all pitching development. Dahlke played collegiately for Augustana University where he won the Division-II College World Series during his time as a Viking.

"The fact that Derek has had the opportunity to lead a pitching staff at Southwest Minnesota State for the past two years will be a huge asset as he leads ours this summer," Weidner said. "He's very detailed and passionate and I can't wait to see how he takes care of and develops the pitching staff."

Morris makes the trip west to Rochester from Monroe College in Bronx, N.Y., where he currently serves as the team's hitting coach and third base coach. Under Weidner, Morris will work as an assistant hitting coach, coach first base and will assist players with their strength and conditioning programs. The Long Island, N.Y. native also oversees the strength and conditioning program for Monroe baseball and works for Unlimited Action Sports in their baseball facility in his hometown. As a player, Morris played at Division-II Queens College, where he hit .341 in 39 games in his junior season.

"Everything that I kept hearing about Joe was talk about his amazing work ethic and love for the grind of coaching," Weidner said of Morris. "Just as with all of my assistants this year, I think Joe will do awesome things in his coaching career with the type of mentality, maturity, and work ethic he possesses. I'm looking forward to watching him work with our hitters and even add his strength and conditioning experience to our team, helping guys that wish to continue their lifting routines and plans this summer if they want."

The Rochester Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM. Connect with the team on social media by liking them on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club and following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@HonkersBaseball). Join the conversation by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock, and follow along with all Honkers roster reveals with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGeese.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.